Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14.20 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.01. 347,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,646,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.