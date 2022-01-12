Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,937 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

