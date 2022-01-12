Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,800 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.14% of Rollins worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 25,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

