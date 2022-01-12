Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. ModivCare accounts for 4.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 3.16% of ModivCare worth $80,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,012. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.