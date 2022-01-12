Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,678. The firm has a market cap of $506.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

