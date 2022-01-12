Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 366,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $495.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

