Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) is Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises 2.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STNC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

