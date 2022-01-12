BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $61.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

BCE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,137. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

