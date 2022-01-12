Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuantumScape by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QuantumScape by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,387,181. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 72,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,627. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

