Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,859,619 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

