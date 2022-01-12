Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $38.58

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $37.00. Vericel shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 1,162 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,602.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.