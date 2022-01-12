World Token (WORLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $80,122.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, World Token has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $80,122.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

