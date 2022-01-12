Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

SPRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $406.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

