AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down to $53.38

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.38, but opened at $51.70. AZZ shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

