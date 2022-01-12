Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.08. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 274 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,149,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.