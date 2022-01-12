Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.46. Seer shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,881 shares changing hands.

SEER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -15.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seer by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seer by 13,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seer by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

