AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0077 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $48,180.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

