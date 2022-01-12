Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,033 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.87. 8,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,671. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

