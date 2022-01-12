Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $43.49

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $45.54. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 7,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

