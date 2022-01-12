Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $8.57 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $67,941.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

