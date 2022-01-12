LINK (LN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, LINK has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $141.33 or 0.00324242 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $844.58 million and $3.30 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

