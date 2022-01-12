GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $43.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 57,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

