MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. 22,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,326. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

