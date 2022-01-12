Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $26,860.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 699,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,260. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

