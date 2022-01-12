NEXT (NEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $772.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $687,015.39 and $772.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00315850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

