Analysts Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Target Price at €331.40

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €329.27 ($374.17).

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on adidas in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ADS traded up €10.50 ($11.93) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €254.75 ($289.49). 1,059,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €266.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €286.17. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

