Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tivity Health also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,830. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

