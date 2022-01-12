Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 55,000 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 22,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,107. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

