Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 649,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock remained flat at $$293.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

