Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 512 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Loews by 632.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 5,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,858. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

