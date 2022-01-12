Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 62468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

