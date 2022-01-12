Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,315 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Robert Half International worth $54,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 362,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

