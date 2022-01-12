Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 90,286 Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.14% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,908. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

