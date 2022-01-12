Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 23,211 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,826. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,068. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.