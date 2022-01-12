Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,907. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $138.33 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

