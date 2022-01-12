Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,119,000. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

