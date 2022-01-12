Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.97. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 1,416 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

