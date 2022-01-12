Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 966 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

