Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 300 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

