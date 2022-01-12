Glassman Wealth Services Has $114,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,174. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

