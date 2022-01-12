Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

VRP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 4,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

