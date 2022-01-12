Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 248.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,677. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.