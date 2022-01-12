Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. 20,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.