Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 0.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

FTCH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,432. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

