Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.94. 77,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

