Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 371.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 8.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.04 on Wednesday, reaching $177.66. 66,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.24 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.56 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.