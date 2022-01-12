Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,886 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 68.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 158,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SLB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 221,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

