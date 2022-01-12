MEMBERS Trust Co Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

