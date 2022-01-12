Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 46,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,894. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.