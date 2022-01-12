JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 185 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,505. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.43. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

